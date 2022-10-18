Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure)

School districts to leverage Ed-Fi standards to power equitable access for Missouri students

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the maker of Canvas, announced today that the Missouri Research and Education Network (MOREnet) has entered into a multi-year agreement to help K-12 districts throughout Missouri streamline their data integration and analytics efforts. This statewide implementation of Instructure's Elevate Data Hub will enable districts to operate across disparate systems. Elevate K-12 Analytics will provide highly interactive visualization so educators can understand student achievement and equity and develop timely, targeted plans to improve outcomes for Missouri students. In addition, since 2016, MOREnet has made the market-leading Canvas LMS available to districts statewide. About 350,000 students and teachers currently realize cost savings with Canvas due to this partnership.

