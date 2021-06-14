ROOSEVELT, Utah , June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic propelled society into a devastating and previously unforeseen environment of fear and isolation. It stripped away key social support structures like physical contact with family and friends and forced many to adapt to a more digital way of life. But as the pandemic begins to recede in the U.S. more than a year later, its emotional and mental toll remains.
In their debut book, "Energy Healing & Empowerment: Accessing the Power of Reiki Symbols," mother-daughter writing team SueAnn Squire and Kiora MoonWolf provide an uplifting, much-needed resource for those who are searching for healing or who find themselves at a crossroads with their identity. SueAnn and Kiora's book is a collaboration of ideas and methods intended as a guide for personal growth that is founded on Reiki principles, which teach honor and respect for all of creation.
Through "Energy Healing & Empowerment," SueAnn and Kiora offer a variety of simple exercises designed to build a connection with the energy of Reiki symbols and cultivate a conscious lifestyle. The authors' unique perspectives come together to share a powerful holistic approach to awareness and enrichment of life.
"By reading this book, I want people to know how truly magnificent they are," SueAnn said. "Most of us get so down on ourselves so often that we don't think of ourselves as being good or awesome. I want this to be a resource that, after such a difficult year, can help people to look inside to find that."
Ultimately, "Energy Healing & Empowerment" reminds readers that there are many roads to enlightenment and offers an inspirational guide to living authentically and building a joyful, fulling life.
"I honestly got a lot out of this book, I was able to heal some of my past beliefs using what I learned," a reader wrote in a five-star review of the book on Amazon. "I enjoyed the way this book has multiple points of view. This book has so many easy, you can do right now, powerful exercises in it. I have incorporated many of them into my everyday living. It's engaging and easy to read. I highly recommend it!"
"Energy Healing & Empowerment: Accessing the Power of Reiki Symbols"
By SueAnn Squire & Kiora MoonWolf
About the authors
SueAnn Squire and Kiora MoonWolf are a mother-daughter writing team. They live in rural Utah, and family is the core of their lives. Kiora has a degree in psychology and has studied a variety of spiritual disciplines. SueAnn is a certified Reiki master and completed a year-long course in massage and energy therapies. They have both studied several alternative and holistic healing modalities, and they felt compelled to share their combined learning and experiences with others through writing. To learn more, please connect with the authors on Facebook and check out their Goodreads page.
