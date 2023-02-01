The Mountain West Capital Network Utah 100 award names top companies across the state of Utah
LINDON, Utah, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As one of the world's fastest growing omnichannel companies, Brandless is proud to announce that they've been named an Emerging Elite company by the Mountain West Capital Network (MWCN). The MWCN Utah 100 awards recognize some of Utah's most prominent companies based on revenue gains, fast growth, and up-and-coming businesses across the state. The Emerging Elite category recognizes companies with less than five years of revenue that show great prospects for future growth and success.
Over the last year, Brandless has achieved 6700% company growth and 7600% revenue growth—proof of both the rapidly growing impact of the company, their mission-driven marketplace, and their impact towards making it easier for people to take better care of themselves, their families, and the planet.
As part of building a unique and sustainable marketplace, the Brandless team speaks with over 1,000 companies a month to find the right brands with the right products that are aligned with Brandless' mission, vision and values. Brandless focuses on working with brands that have parallel missions, so both Brandless and the companies they work with can propel their missions forward. Together, these companies expand the Brandless product portfolio with products that make it easier for people to find the right products to use in their body, on their body, and in their home.
Brandless' innovations are also addressing larger societal issues like environmental impact and building trust with customers. Brandless' mission is to provide more accessibility to products that are good for not only their customers, but for the environment. By setting strict eco-conscious standards, Brandless only partners with brands and products that are eco-friendly and sustainable. Even though Brandless' innovative marketplace growth strategy is acquiring brands at a fast rate, Brandless does not compromise environmental impact for growth. As an Emerging Elite company in Utah, Brandless is excited to continue the growth of their omnichannel platform.
About Brandless:
Brandless is founded on the belief that it should be easy for people to take better care of themselves, their families and the planet. By working with the best ingredients, partners, and customers to drive community-led innovation and validation. Focusing on collaboration over control, quality over packaging and people over promotion, Brandless is leading a movement that believes that making better choices should be simple and easy. Now an industry leading aggregator, Brandless is creating the largest ever marketplace designed to enable and empower people to become forces for good. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and visit Brandless.com to order.
