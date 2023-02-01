Support Local Journalism

The Mountain West Capital Network Utah 100 award names top companies across the state of Utah

LINDON, Utah, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As one of the world's fastest growing omnichannel companies, Brandless is proud to announce that they've been named an Emerging Elite company by the Mountain West Capital Network (MWCN). The MWCN Utah 100 awards recognize some of Utah's most prominent companies based on revenue gains, fast growth, and up-and-coming businesses across the state. The Emerging Elite category recognizes companies with less than five years of revenue that show great prospects for future growth and success.


