Group releases alpha list of the fastest growing companies in Utah, rankings to be announced at the Utah 100 awards event on October 17th
SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) today introduced the 2022 Utah 100, its annual alpha list of the fastest growing companies in the state. In addition, MWCN announced the companies featured in its Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite categories.
MWCN's list of the Utah 100 winning companies, including the Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite honorees, are featured in alphabetical order below. MWCN will present its ranked list during the 28th annual Utah 100 Awards ceremony, which will be held on October 17, 2022 in the Grand Ballroom of the Grand America Hotel.
"The companies we recognize through the Utah 100 are representative of the amazing opportunities and wide open potential we see here in the Beehive State," said Jason Roberts, chair of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "Even in the midst of challenging national economic circumstances, we have businesses in Utah thriving, innovating and finding ways to deliver value to their customers."
Founded in 1994, the Utah 100 Award is the flagship event for the MountainWest Capital Network and attracts thousands of the top business leaders in the state. This year's event will feature a keynote address from Tiffany Peterson, a popular speaker and international success coach who works with individuals, teams and audiences to create thriving personal lives and successful business results. Her podcast ranks in the top 1% globally.
Utah 100 honorees are ranked according to a weighted average revenue calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five year period through December 2021, while those in the Top 15 Revenue category are ranked based on the highest total dollar growth over the same five year period. The Emerging Elite represent organizations less than five years old that show the most promise of future growth. Companies are only allowed to be recognized in one category.
The 2022 Utah 100 in alphabetical order (Ranking to be unveiled at the Utah 100 event on October 17, 2022):
Top 15 Revenue in alphabetical order:
Emerging Elite in alphabetical order:
Baltic Born (Three Lilies Inc.)
About MountainWest Capital Network
MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more at www.mwcn.org.
