Utah's largest business networking organization releases alpha list of the state's fastest growing companies, rankings to be unveiled at the Utah 100 awards event on October 12
SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) today shared its annual alpha list of the fastest growing companies in the Beehive State, the 2023 Utah 100. Included in the list were the companies featured in MWCN's Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite categories.
The full list of Utah 100 winning companies are included below in alphabetical order. MWCN will unveil the final rankings during the Utah 100 Awards ceremony, which will be held on October 12, 2023 in the Grand Ballroom of the Grand America Hotel. The event is open to the public, and those interested in attending can register on the MWCN website.
"Many Utah companies are thriving thanks to the state's outstanding environment for conducting business, and the organizations featured on this year's list reflect that potential," said Jason Roberts, chair of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "The businesses on this year's list have shown a remarkable capacity for delivering value to their customers while remaining agile as they navigate national economic challenges."
Founded in 1994, the Utah 100 Award recognizes the growth and success of businesses across the state and attracts thousands of Utah's top industry leaders. As the flagship event for the MountainWest Capital Network, this year's event will include a keynote address from freestyle aerials skier Ashley Caldwell, a two-time world champion and gold medalist at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Utah 100 honorees are ranked according to a weighted average revenue calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five year period through December 2022, while those in the Top 15 Revenue category are ranked based on the highest total dollar growth over the same five year period. The Emerging Elite represent organizations less than five years old that show the most promise of future growth. Companies are only allowed to be recognized in one category.
The 2023 Utah 100 in alphabetical order (Rankings will be released following the Utah 100 event on October 12, 2023):
MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more at www.mwcn.org.
