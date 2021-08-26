SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) today announced the 2021 Utah 100, its annual Alpha List of the fastest growing companies in the state. In addition, MWCN introduces the companies featured in its Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite categories.
All Utah 100 companies are listed in alphabetical order below, followed by the Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite honorees. MWCN will introduce its ranked list during the 27th annual Utah 100 Awards ceremony, which will be held on October 12, 2021 in the Grand Ballroom of the Grand America Hotel.
"Every year we assemble this list, we are more encouraged by the strength and resilience of Utah's economy and the broad spectrum of companies that underpin our state's business foundations," said Dave Chase, chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "Even in the unusual circumstances brought on by the pandemic, we see success among businesses of all sizes and many different industries."
Founded in 1994, the Utah 100 Award is the flagship event for the MountainWest Capital Network and attracts thousands of the top business leaders in the state. James Lawrence, The Iron Cowboy, will present a keynote address at the awards event, where the final Utah 100 rankings will be released.
Utah 100 honorees are ranked according to a weighted average revenue calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five year period through December 2020, while those in the Top 15 Revenue category are ranked based on the highest total dollar growth over the same five year period. Companies are only allowed to be recognized in one category.
The 2021 Utah 100 in alphabetical order (Ranking to be unveiled at the Utah 100 event on October 12, 2021):
AutoSavvy (Formally AutoSource)
Top 15 Revenue in alphabetical order:
Emerging Elite in alphabetical order:
About MountainWest Capital Network
MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more at www.mwcn.org.
