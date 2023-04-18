(PRNewsfoto/MountainWest Capital Network)

SALT LAKE CITY, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) announced it has selected Robert Redford, actor, filmmaker, and founder of Sundance Resort, Sundance Institute and Sundance Catalog to receive its 35th annual Entrepreneur of the Year award. Each year, MWCN recognizes entrepreneurs who create industry-shaping businesses in Utah, inspire others with their entrepreneurial vision and give back to the community.


