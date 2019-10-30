SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) today announced Podium is the fastest growing company in Utah at the annual Utah 100 Awards event. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Utah 100, MWCN's annual list of the fastest-growing companies in the state.
"We commend Podium for its tremendous growth this year and the impact it has made on our community since its inception," said Ryan Dent, chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "Each of our honorees are continuing to elevate Utah's economy, as well as our profile nationally and internationally."
For its 25th annual awards, MWCN updated its award criteria to better reflect Utah's strong economy and the thriving entrepreneurial culture that has made the state one of the top places in the nation for business success. During the awards banquet, MWCN also honored John Knab, the founder of the Utah 100, for his contributions to recognizing and furthering Utah's business environment.
In addition to ranking the 100 fastest-growing companies by looking at revenue from both a percentage increase and a dollar increase over a five year period through 2018, MWCN also recognized 15 companies that have seen the greatest total dollar revenue growth over the same five year period. MWCN also named 18 startups to the Emerging Elite, which identifies younger organizations with less than five years that show the most promise of future growth.
The full list of the Utah 100 (by rank):
1. Podium
2. Investview, Inc.
3. American Business Brokers
4. Zulu Marketing
5. Qualtry
6. SimpleNexus
7. Beddy's
8. Tranont
9. CircusTrix
10. HealthEquity
11. Instructure, Inc.
12. Signs.com
13. Weave
14. Dental Intelligence
15. Packsize International
16. Pluralsight
17. Sportsman's Warehouse
18. Walker Edison
19. Saniderm Medical
20. Four Foods Group
21. Incorporate Massage
22. Lucid
23. Collective Medical Technologies, Inc.
24. Health Catalyst
25. Workfront
26. Flex Fleet Rental, LLC
27. HZO, Inc.
28. Conservice
29. Control4
30. Peak Capital Partners
31. Biomerics, LLC
32. FireFly Automatix, Inc.
33. Strike Visuals
34. Nu Skin
35. Foursight Capital
36. Nena and Co.
37. Xyngular
38. GoReact
39. eAssist, Inc.
40. Campman
41. SEO Werkz
42. Lendio
43. Klymit
44. ObservePoint
45. Osmond Marketing
46. Beauty Industry Group
47. Cookie Cutters Franchising, Inc.
48. E Simplified
49. Assure Services
50. My Hearing Centers
51. Moto United
52. G&A Partners
53. Cingo Solutions
54. FirstMile
55. Freeus, LLC
56. Legacy Tree Genealogists, Inc.
57. Executech
58. Strong Connexions
59. People's Utah Bancorp
60. Instasize
61. Castle Country RV
62. Foresight Wealth Management
63. Easy Storage Solutions
64. Disruptive Advertising
65. Lume Technologies, Inc.
66. Avetta
67. Security National Financial
68. Dynatronics
69. Huge Brands
70. ProdataKey
71. Bonneville Builders
72. Alpha Warranty Services
73. Adobe, LLC
74. PrinterLogic
75. Big Leap
76. Shopper Approved
77. Andina Family Offices
78. Cariloha
79. Innovecture, LLC
80. Complete Recovery Corporation
81. Prestman Auto
82. DoHardMoney, Inc.
83. Grant Victor
84. 360 Electrical
85. Blue Eye Corporation
86. Rain Retail Software
87. eLearning Brothers
88. Rock Solid Internet Systems, Inc.
89. Century 21 Everest
90. Launch Leads
91. Lawn Butler
92. Morgan Asphalt, Inc.
93. JP Electrical, LC
94. InXpress, LLC
95. Discovery Hydrovac, LLC
96. AllFilters.com
97. Scalar, LLC
98. Clinical Innovations
99. Advice Media
100. Freezing Point, LLC
Total Revenue companies (by rank):
1. Zions Bancorporation
2. Extra Space Storage, Inc.
3. Young Automotive Group
4. Vivint Smart Home
5. Acima Credit
6. USANA
7. Merit Medical
8. Overstock.com
9. Malouf
10. Visible Supply Chain Management
11. SME Industries, Inc.
12. Purple
13. ZAGG
14. Vivint Solar
15. Pattern
Emerging Elite (unranked; listed alphabetically):
Artemis Health
Blue Raven Solar
Divvy
Filevine
Grow, Inc.
Homie
InPivota, Corp.
Kuali
LGCY Power
Motivosity
Nomatic
Nozani
Predictive Technology Group
RAGS
RiskRecon, Inc.
Rocky Mountain Industrial Construction Services, LLC.
SmartShyp
Thread Wallets
About MountainWest Capital Network
MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success, and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. LIKE us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @MWCN. www.mwcn.org