SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) today announced Awardco is the fastest growing company in Utah, sitting atop its final rankings of the 2020 Utah 100. MWCN has released its annual list detailing Utah's fast-paced business growth since 1994.
"The exceptional success of Awardco over the past year is a testament to the company's business plan and the outstanding people making it happen," said Ryan J. Dent, chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "Utah has been a nationally recognized hotspot for growing business for decades now, and the diversity of companies in this year's Utah 100 is evidence that we are continuing to accelerate that growth."
In a virtual award event held on October 13th, MWCN introduced the rankings of the Utah 100 to online attendees. Broadcaster, author and retired NBA star Thurl Bailey presented a keynote address at the event, where he discussed Utah's entrepreneurial community and business growth.
Utah 100 honorees are ranked according to a weighted average revenue calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five-year period through December 2019, while those in the Top Revenue category are ranked based on the highest total dollar growth over the same five-year period.
MWCN also identified 15 companies as its Emerging Elite, which are organizations less than five years old that show the most promise of future growth. Companies are only allowed to be recognized in one category.
The final ranked list of the 2020 Utah 100:
- Awardco
- Podium
- Thread Wallets
- Inside Real Estate
- Motivosity
- Blue Raven Solar
- SimpleNexus
- Walker Edison
- Tranont
- Circus Trix
- Instructure
- Weave Communications
- AutoSource
- Packsize International
- Coreform LLC
- Nu Skin
- Cotopaxi
- Gathre
- Lucid
- Peak Capital Partners
- SaltStack
- Sportsman's Warehouse
- Workfront
- Telarusb
- Varex Imaging Corporation
- Conservice
- Dental Intelligence
- MobiChord, Inc.
- USANA
- Zamp HR
- Myriad Genetics, Inc.
- Zenovate
- 360 Touch Advertising
- Beauty Industry Group
- Strong Connexions
- Freeus, LLC
- Alpha Warranty Services
- FirstMile
- International Products Group (IPG)
- Western Peaks Logistics
- Flex Fleet Rental, LLC
- G&A Partners
- Foresight Wealth Management
- Beddy's
- Saniderm Medical
- Executech
- Rocco & Roxie Supply Co.
- Cingo Solutions
- Signs.com
- 1 Source Business Solutions
- Foursight Capital
- eAssist, Inc.
- Collective Medical
- Searchbloom
- Nearmap
- Clarus Corporation
- Strike Visuals
- Huge Brands
- Xyngular
- ClearView Business Intelligence
- Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.
- Disruptive Advertising
- RAGS
- Campman
- KURU Footwear
- Lendio
- Big Leap
- Avetta
- Intermountain Nutrition
- My Hearing Centers
- People's Utah Bancorp
- ProdataKey
- Groove Entertainment Technologies
- Lulu and Roo
- Noorda BEC
- ObservePoint
- FireFly Automatix, Inc.
- Buy Box Experts
- SEO Werkz
- Strata Fund Solutions
- Complete Recovery Corporation
- Dynatronics
- Legacy Tree Genealogists
- Evolved Commerce
- Cariloha
- Klymit
- Zonos
- Lume Technologies, Inc.
- Olympus Wealth Management
- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.
- LifeVantage Corporation
- GoReact
- Osmond Marketing
- Abode Luxury Rentals
- Unforgettable Coatings, Inc.
- Prestman Auto
- The Burgess Group, Inc.
- VLCM
- RTW Management
- OptConnect
Top Revenue:
- Layton Construction
- Acima Credit
- Zions Bancorporation
- Extra Space Storage, Inc.
- Young Automotive Group
- Vivint Smart Home
- Merit Medical
- Purple
- HealthEquity
- Malouf
- Pattern
- Vivint Solar
- ZAGG Brands
- Pluralsight
Emerging Elite:
- Aptive Environmental
- Divvy
- Dynamic Blending Specialists
- Enso Rings
- Friendly Plumber Heating & Air
- HandsFree Labs, Inc.
- InPivota, Corp.
- JOJO's Chocolate
- K9 Sport Sack, LLC
- Lumē Deodorant, LLC
- Manly Bands, LLC
- Motion Auto
- Rocky Mountain Industrial Construction Services, LLC
- Vutility, Inc.
- ZYIA Active
About MountainWest Capital Network
MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more at www.mwcn.org.