SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) today announced Awardco is the fastest growing company in Utah, sitting atop its final rankings of the 2020 Utah 100. MWCN has released its annual list detailing Utah's fast-paced business growth since 1994.

"The exceptional success of Awardco over the past year is a testament to the company's business plan and the outstanding people making it happen," said Ryan J. Dent, chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "Utah has been a nationally recognized hotspot for growing business for decades now, and the diversity of companies in this year's Utah 100 is evidence that we are continuing to accelerate that growth."

In a virtual award event held on October 13th, MWCN introduced the rankings of the Utah 100 to online attendees. Broadcaster, author and retired NBA star Thurl Bailey presented a keynote address at the event, where he discussed Utah's entrepreneurial community and business growth.

Utah 100 honorees are ranked according to a weighted average revenue calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five-year period through December 2019, while those in the Top Revenue category are ranked based on the highest total dollar growth over the same five-year period.

MWCN also identified 15 companies as its Emerging Elite, which are organizations less than five years old that show the most promise of future growth. Companies are only allowed to be recognized in one category.

The final ranked list of the 2020 Utah 100:

  1. Awardco
  2. Podium
  3. Thread Wallets
  4. Inside Real Estate
  5. Motivosity
  6. Blue Raven Solar
  7. SimpleNexus
  8. Walker Edison
  9. Tranont
  10. Circus Trix
  11. Instructure
  12. Weave Communications
  13. AutoSource
  14. Packsize International
  15. Coreform LLC
  16. Nu Skin
  17. Cotopaxi
  18. Gathre
  19. Lucid
  20. Peak Capital Partners
  21. SaltStack
  22. Sportsman's Warehouse
  23. Workfront
  24. Telarusb
  25. Varex Imaging Corporation
  26. Conservice
  27. Dental Intelligence
  28. MobiChord, Inc.
  29. USANA
  30. Zamp HR
  31. Myriad Genetics, Inc.
  32. Zenovate
  33. 360 Touch Advertising
  34. Beauty Industry Group
  35. Strong Connexions
  36. Freeus, LLC
  37. Alpha Warranty Services
  38. FirstMile
  39. International Products Group  (IPG)
  40. Western Peaks Logistics
  41. Flex Fleet Rental, LLC
  42. G&A Partners
  43. Foresight Wealth Management
  44. Beddy's
  45. Saniderm Medical
  46. Executech
  47. Rocco & Roxie Supply Co.
  48. Cingo Solutions
  49. Signs.com
  50. 1 Source Business Solutions
  51. Foursight Capital
  52. eAssist, Inc.
  53. Collective Medical
  54. Searchbloom
  55. Nearmap 
  56. Clarus Corporation
  57. Strike Visuals
  58. Huge Brands
  59. Xyngular
  60. ClearView Business Intelligence
  61. Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.
  62. Disruptive Advertising
  63. RAGS
  64. Campman
  65. KURU Footwear
  66. Lendio
  67. Big Leap
  68. Avetta
  69. Intermountain Nutrition
  70. My Hearing Centers
  71. People's Utah Bancorp
  72. ProdataKey
  73. Groove Entertainment Technologies
  74. Lulu and Roo
  75. Noorda BEC
  76. ObservePoint
  77. FireFly Automatix, Inc.
  78. Buy Box Experts
  79. SEO Werkz
  80. Strata Fund Solutions
  81. Complete Recovery Corporation
  82. Dynatronics
  83. Legacy Tree Genealogists
  84. Evolved Commerce
  85. Cariloha
  86. Klymit
  87. Zonos
  88. Lume Technologies, Inc.
  89. Olympus Wealth Management
  90. Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.
  91. LifeVantage Corporation
  92. GoReact
  93. Osmond Marketing
  94. Abode Luxury Rentals
  95. Unforgettable Coatings, Inc.
  96. Prestman Auto
  97. The Burgess Group, Inc.
  98. VLCM
  99. RTW Management
  100. OptConnect

Top Revenue:

  1. Layton Construction
  2. Acima Credit
  3. Zions Bancorporation
  4. Extra Space Storage, Inc.
  5. Young Automotive Group
  6. Vivint Smart Home
  7. Merit Medical
  8. Purple
  9. HealthEquity
  10. Malouf
  11. Pattern
  12. Vivint Solar
  13. ZAGG Brands
  14. Pluralsight

Emerging Elite:

  1. Aptive Environmental
  2. Divvy
  3. Dynamic Blending Specialists
  4. Enso Rings
  5. Friendly Plumber Heating & Air
  6. HandsFree Labs, Inc.
  7. InPivota, Corp.
  8. JOJO's Chocolate
  9. K9 Sport Sack, LLC
  10. Lumē Deodorant, LLC
  11. Manly Bands, LLC
  12. Motion Auto
  13. Rocky Mountain Industrial Construction Services, LLC
  14. Vutility, Inc.
  15. ZYIA Active

About MountainWest Capital Network
MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more at www.mwcn.org.

