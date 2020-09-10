SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) today released the 2020 Utah 100, its annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. A list of the Utah 100 companies in alphabetical order follows, and MWCN will introduce its ranked list during the 26th annual Utah 100 Awards ceremony on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Due to health restrictions related to COVID-19, this year's ceremony will be held virtually, allowing a broader audience to attend. MWCN has also determined the companies featured in its Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite categories, listed alphabetically below, which will also be ranked at the awards event.
"Assembling this list each year is one of the highlights for MWCN. Along with recognizing some of the amazing companies in our state, we are also able to follow where business continues to thrive and new industries enter our market," said Ryan J. Dent, chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "This list is a great reminder of the strength of Utah's economy, particularly as we continue to recover from the shutdowns necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic."
Introduced in 1994, the Utah 100 Award draws more than 1,000 business leaders every year and is the flagship event for the MountainWest Capital Network. Broadcaster, author and retired NBA star Thurl Bailey will present a keynote address at the event, where the final Utah 100 rankings will be released.
Utah 100 honorees are ranked according to a weighted average revenue calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five year period through December 2019, while those in the Top 15 Revenue category are ranked based on the highest total dollar growth over the same five year period. Companies are only allowed to be recognized in one category.
The 2020 Utah 100 in alphabetical order. Ranking to be unveiled at the Utah 100 event on October 13, 2020:
1 Source Business Solutions
360 Touch
Abode Luxury Rentals
Alpha Warranty Services
AutoSource
Avetta
Awardco
Beauty Industry Group
Beddy's
Big Leap
Blue Raven Solar
Buy Box Experts
Campman
Cariloha
Cingo Solutions
Circus Trix
Clarus Corporation
ClearView Business Intelligence
Collective Medical
Complete Recovery Corporation
Conservice
Coreform LLC
Cotopaxi
Dental Intelligence
Disruptive Advertising
Dynatronics
eAssist, Inc.
Evolved Commerce
Executech
FireFly Automatix, Inc.
FirstMile
Flex Fleet Rental, LLC
Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.
Foresight Wealth Management
Foursight Capital
Freeus
G&A Partners
Gathre
GoReact
Groove Entertainment Technologies
Huge Brands
Inside Real Estate
Instructure
Intermountain Nutrition
International Products Group (IPG)
Klymit
KURU Footwear
Legacy Tree Genealogists
Lendio
LifeVantage Corporation
Lucid
Lulu and Roo
Lume Technologies
MobiChord, Inc.
Motivosity
My Hearing Centers
Myriad Genetics, Inc.
Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.
Nearmap
Noorda BEC
Nu Skin
ObservePoint
Olympus Wealth Management
OptConnect
Osmond Marketing
Packsize International
Peak Capital Partners
People's Utah Bancorp
Podium
Prestman Auto
ProdataKey
RAGS
Rocco & Roxie
RTW Management
SaltStack
Saniderm Medical
Searchbloom
SEO Werkz
Signs.com
SimpleNexus
Sportsman's Warehouse
Strata Fund Solutions
Strike Visuals
Strong Connexions
Telarus
The Burgess Group, Inc.
Thread Wallets
Tranont
Unforgettable Coatings, Inc.
Zamp HR
USANA
Varex Imaging Corporation
VLCM
Walker Edison
Weave Communications
Western Peaks Logistics
Workfront
Xyngular
Zenovate
Zonos
Top 15 Revenue in alphabetical order:
Acima Credit
APX Group Holdings, Inc.
Extra Space Storage, Inc.
HealthEquity
Layton Construction
Malouf
Merit Medical
Pattern
Pluralsight
Purple
Vivint Smart Home
Vivint Solar
Young Automotive Group
ZAGG
Zions Bancorporation
Emerging Elite in alphabetical order:
Aptive Environmental
Divvy
Dynamic Blending Specialists
Enso Rings
Friendly Plumber Heating & Air
HandsFree Labs, Inc.
InPivota, Corp.
JOJO's Chocolate
K9 Sport Sack, LLC
Lumē Deodorant, LLC
Manly Bands, LLC
Motion Auto
Rocky Mountain Industrial Construction Services, LLC
Vutiliti, Inc.
ZYIA Active
About MountainWest Capital Network
MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more at www.mwcn.org.