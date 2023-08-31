Mployer Advisor announces the 2023 winners of the "Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards"

 By Mployer Advisor

Mployer Advisor has named more than 500 winners in over 50 regions as part of its third annual 2023 awards. The class of 2023 winners account for less than 5% of all brokerages nationwide.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mployer Advisor, the leading independent platform for employers to research, review, and evaluate insurance brokers has named over 500 winners across more than 50 regions as part of its third annual "Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards" for 2023. Mployer Advisor's Top Employee Benefits Consultant Award Program evaluates brokers based on breadth and depth of experience across employer industries, sizes, insurance products, and employer reviews. We recognize esteemed brokers that demonstrate market-leading competencies and a proven track record of success among employers, insurance providers, and peers.


