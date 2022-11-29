Support Local Journalism

For the fourth year in a row, Park City Mountain Resort in Utah has been named the best ski resort in the USA by MtnScoop.com

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2023 list of the Best Ski Resorts in the USA evaluates more than 300 ski resorts across the country based on the factors that matter most to skiers and snowboarders, including skiable acreage, vertical drop, average snowfall, variety of trail difficulty and resort amenities. The MtnScoop.com team continues to place particular attention to the on-mountain experience skiers and snowboarders can expect at ski resorts. Specifically considering operational capabilities and investments resorts are undertaking. The ranking methodology also factors in what visitors have shared about their on-mountain experience visiting these ski mountains.


