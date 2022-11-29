...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected, including
during the Monday afternoon and potentially Tuesday morning
commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
MtnScoop Announces the 2023 Best Ski Resorts in the USA
For the fourth year in a row, Park City Mountain Resort in Utah has been named the best ski resort in the USA by MtnScoop.com
WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2023 list of the Best Ski Resorts in the USA evaluates more than 300 ski resorts across the country based on the factors that matter most to skiers and snowboarders, including skiable acreage, vertical drop, average snowfall, variety of trail difficulty and resort amenities. The MtnScoop.com team continues to place particular attention to the on-mountain experience skiers and snowboarders can expect at ski resorts. Specifically considering operational capabilities and investments resorts are undertaking. The ranking methodology also factors in what visitors have shared about their on-mountain experience visiting these ski mountains.
"Here at MtnScoop we strive to provide objective, data-driven results to help our readers make the best decisions about where to spend their days on the ski slopes," said Timo Acosta, co-founder of MtnScoop.com.
The resorts that appear in the top 10, including Park City Mountain Resort and Big Sky in Montana, which overtook Colorado's Vail Ski Resort for the No. 2 spot this year, all provide skiers and snowboarders with ample terrain and state-of-the-art facilities.
But size and reputation don't mean everything. "While big-name resorts make up many of the top spots, there are also some resorts like Timberline Lodge Ski Area, which boasts the longest ski season in North American, and Mount Hood Meadows both just outside Portland, OR that made the top 25 even though they are a bit less known," Acosta noted. "With Epic and Ikon pass sales exploding last year, and continuing to be popular for this season, we believe our readers will benefit from checking out some great resorts or destinations they may not have thought to visit before, where they might enjoy a less crowded experience this winter."
Colorado remained the most represented state in the rankings, with 14 Centennial State ski resorts making it into the top 50. Colorado is known for its high elevations and consistent snowfall, and its ski resorts are destinations unto themselves. California and Utah are also well represented, with eight resorts each in the top 50, respectively. Meanwhile, Vermont represented the East Coast in the top 50 with three resorts: Killington at No. 27, Sugarbush at No. 46 and Stowe at No. 48.
At MtnScoop.com, we strive to take the guesswork out of planning your outdoor adventures with detailed, unbiased evaluations of ski destinations all across the United States, as well as advice on outdoor gear and activities for every season. We analyze data, gather expert recommendations and traveler experiences, and pull together the need-to-know information on places you'll love to visit, if you're not lucky enough to call them home.
