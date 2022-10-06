Renal Artery Case Using GPX

Renal Artery Case Using GPX

 By Fluidx Medical Technology

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Completion of Trial is a Sign of Things to Come for Novel Embolic Agent

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluidx Medical announces the completion of a multi-center clinical trial examining the broad application of their new liquid embolic agent, GPX®. Embolization is a procedure in which arterial or venous blood supply is intentionally blocked. 

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.