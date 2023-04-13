Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Cloud-based POS with industry-specific features including online rental management to optimize music shop business success

PROVO, Utah , April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Music Shop 360, the leading all-in-one, cloud-based retail point-of-sale (POS) solution for modern music retailers, announced today that it has optimized integration with the Intuit QuickBooks Online accounting feature to provide music retailers with a complete POS solution for running a successful music business.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.