Everyware, Achieve, First Hawaiian Bank, NCR and USAA Federal Savings Bank win for innovative use of financial data to deliver exceptional money experiences for consumers

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, a leader in Open Finance, announced the winners of the 2022 MX Innovator Awards at the third annual Money Experience Summit at Snowbird, Utah. The annual awards honor financial institutions and fintechs using financial data to deliver innovative money experiences to consumers.

