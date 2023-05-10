Support Local Journalism

LEHI, Utah, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, an industry leader in Open Finance, today announced that Data Access, formerly MXaccess, is now available for free to financial institutions and data providers. Data Access enables financial institutions and other data providers to help consumers connect to all the financial providers they use to manage their money, including banks, credit unions, payment providers, and fintech apps. Data Access provides the tools organizations need to monitor and manage data recipients, while giving consumers greater control over their data.


