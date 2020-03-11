SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, the leading digital transformation platform for banks, credit unions, fintechs and partners, today announced the first annual Banking Transformation Week will take place March 24-26, 2020. Banking Transformation Week is a 3-day online event, featuring more than 20 speakers, created exclusively for leaders on the cutting edge of disruption in banking, finance, and fintech.
"Banking Transformation Week brings together the industry's foremost thought leaders for three days of discussions on the future of banking and how organizations can use data to drive customer outcomes and grow their business," said Ryan Caldwell, founder and CEO of MX. "Data is a financial institution's most valuable asset and is the key to growth through better understanding and advocating for their customers, their institutions, and their communities."
Banking Transformation Week will focus on the three key areas that financial institutions and fintechs need to transform the future of banking: Data, Experience, and Growth. Sessions will explore how to leverage the full breadth of an organization's data to create meaningful, digital-first customer experiences, strengthen customer engagement and loyalty, and identify new ways to grow.
The virtual event is free and will be recorded and distributed on-demand. Speakers include:
- Adam Savage, Co-host of MythBusters
- Omar Hatamleh, Formerly at NASA
- Ryan Caldwell, MX
- Sherrie Krizic, Local Government FCU
- John Derrico, Mastercard
- Brent Beardall, WaFd Bank
- Corrine Bartow, MX
- Justin Steele, The Points Guy
- Don MacDonald, MX
- Brent Chandler, FormFree
- Jane Barratt, MX
- Ron Shevlin, Forbes Contributor
- Doug Nielson, US Bank
- Theodora Lau, Unconventional Ventures
- Kara Parkey, MX
- John Allison, Home Bancshares
- Shayli Lones, MX
- James Reuter, FirstBank
- Sam Maule, 11:FS
- Erin Caldwell, MX
- Brian Francis, FormFree
- Shane Evans, MX
- Jill Castilla, Citizens Bank of Edmond
For more information or to register for Banking Transformation Week: www.bankingtransformationweek.com.
About MX
MX is the leading digital transformation platform for banks, credit unions, fintechs and partners, built on the belief that transformational growth starts with making data easily accessible and actionable for financial institutions. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest growing fintech innovators, powering more than 2,000 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers to improve the financial lives of more than 30 million people. To learn more, visit www.mx.com.
