Magats brings more than 25 years of experience leading groundbreaking product, technology, and partnership teams in financial services, including more than 18 years as a PayPal executive

LEHI, Utah, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, the leader in Open Finance, announced today that Jim Magats has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective August 17, 2022. He will also join the MX Board of Directors. Magats joins MX following 18 years as a senior executive at PayPal Inc., where he helped spearhead the organization's transformation into one of the most valuable and innovative fintech companies in the world. He also served as a member of PayPal's 12-person Operating Group charged with ensuring that the organization met its strategic and financial targets.

