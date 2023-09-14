Support Local Journalism

Whitacre brings more than 30 years of experience building and scaling sales, revenue, and customer success teams

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MX Technologies, Inc., an industry leader in Open Finance, today announced it has named Michael Whitacre as Chief Commercial Officer, effective October 2, 2023. Michael brings more than 30 years of experience leading world-class revenue and sales organizations focused on helping financial institutions, digital banks, and fintechs drive business and customer outcomes. He will oversee the company's sales, revenue, and customer success organizations reporting to MX Chief Executive Officer Jim Magats.


