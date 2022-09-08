Support Local Journalism

Gupta brings more than 25 years of experience as a mission-driven product leader scaling payment platforms, building partnership networks, and developing open banking capabilities

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, a leader in Open Finance, today announced Nandita Gupta has been named Chief Product Officer. Nandita has more than 25 years of experience leading product and engineering teams, scaling payment platforms, developing open banking capabilities, and building a world-class financial institution and fintech partnership network. She will oversee the company's product and data science teams reporting to MX Chief Executive Officer Jim Magats.

