Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Hummel brings more than 25 years of experience leading global engineering and technology teams at PayPal and Motorola

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, a leader in Open Finance, today announced that Wes Hummel has been named Chief Technology Officer. A customer-focused technology leader, Hummel has spent the past 25 years building global engineering teams that drive business and customer outcomes in financial services. He will oversee the company's engineering and information security teams reporting to MX Chief Executive Officer Jim Magats.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you