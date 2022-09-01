Support Local Journalism

Reseller agreement with MX integrates MX's Instant Account Verification (IAV) product into MeridianLink Opening, simplifying the user experience, mitigating fraud and risk, and increasing conversion

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, a leader in Open Finance, and MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced a reseller agreement to integrate MX's Instant Account Verification (IAV) product into MeridianLink Opening to speed up and enhance the digital account opening process.

