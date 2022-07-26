Support Local Journalism

Fast-growing fintech company partners with MX for faster, more secure account verifications and transaction cleansing for its MyTab™ cardless digital revolving credit platform

LEHI, Utah, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, a leader in Open Finance, today announced it will provide data cleansing and Instant Account Verification (IAV) for FuturePay's MyTab, a digital revolving credit platform for online merchants and their customers. MyTab helps online shoppers across the U.S. apply once for a credit line that they can use for a lifetime to make purchases with any merchant in the FuturePay network.

