SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoSpot.ai, a biotechnology diagnostics company, announces the full commercial release of its SARS-CoV-2 Total Antibody Test. This innovative solution uses an agglutination-based method combined with an AI-driven mobile application to deliver semi-quantitative antibody results at the point of care, providing fast and accurate diagnostic results without the need for complex diagnostic instrumentation.

The test, which takes under 3 minutes from the sample to the result and requires an internet connection, is easy to use and can be done at home or in a professional setting. With a 97.6% sensitivity and 100% specificity, the NanoSpot.ai SARS-CoV-2 Total Antibody Test is a reliable solution for individuals seeking to understand their exposure to COVID-19 and their level of immunity to the virus.


