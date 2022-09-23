Support Local Journalism

VINEYARD, Utah, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NarcX, a Utah-based company that eliminates the diversion of medications and frequently abused controlled substances, has been awarded US Patent No. 11,446,531 by the USPTO for its medication disposal solution. The company's patented technology is an environmentally safe, liquid-based solution that immediately renders prescription drugs non-divertible and ultimately non-retrievable in two hours or less. NarcX meets the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) strict definition of non-retrievable. This expedient process eliminates the need for incineration; therefore, eliminating the possibility for diversion. The announcement comes as the nation grapples with an opioid epidemic that shows no signs of slowing down.

