VINEYARD, Utah, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NarcX, a Utah-based company that eliminates the diversion of medications and frequently abused controlled substances, has been awarded US Patent No. 11,446,531 by the USPTO for its medication disposal solution. The company's patented technology is an environmentally safe, liquid-based solution that immediately renders prescription drugs non-divertible and ultimately non-retrievable in two hours or less. NarcX meets the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) strict definition of non-retrievable. This expedient process eliminates the need for incineration; therefore, eliminating the possibility for diversion. The announcement comes as the nation grapples with an opioid epidemic that shows no signs of slowing down.
"As many are aware, we've had a major opioid problem in the U.S.," says NarcX Co-Founder and Principal Gavin Collier, "this revolutionary drug disposal solution helps hospitals, pharmacies, law enforcement agencies, and people at home dispose of their unused medication or potentially harmful narcotics safely. This patent will continue our large-scale efforts to combat an epidemic that has already affected too many lives."
Where it All Began
When the patented technology was originally hypothesized, Collier, along with fellow inventor, entrepreneur and Co-Founder Jordan Erskine, discovered that pharmacies, hospitals, and medical providers had difficulties adopting proper drug disposal methods, primarily due to high costs and complex procedures. In response, NarcX was created and is the first and only independently validated method of on-site destruction for prescription drugs in the United States.
Teaming up with fellow inventors, CEO David Schiller and Co-Founder Christian Kasteler, their revolutionary solution quickly found its way into hospitals, pharmacies, and drug enforcement facilities as a compliant, practical, and cost-effective way to prevent the diversion of unused medications.
From DEA to Families at Home
While this is the only patent held exclusively by NarcX, it will be a game changer in the fight against drug diversion and abuse. The patented technology is already used by law enforcement agencies and healthcare facilities across the country. With this newly-awarded patent, the solution will now be available to people at home who need a safe method to dispose of their unwanted and unused prescription medications.
Convenient and Low-Cost Solutions
"Most conventional drug disposal methods such as collection bins require stockpiling, incineration, are highly susceptible to diversion, and are much more costly" said Co-Founder David Schiller who is now CEO of NarcX, "now, we can offer everyday Americans a convenient and simple disposal method for their unused medications."
Schiller's many years on the frontlines of the opioid epidemic helped shape the primary purpose and structure of the company. "When I was with the DEA, I saw firsthand the devastation that unused and diverted prescription medications can cause. Since 1999, roughly 1 million drug overdose deaths have occurred in the U.S."
Schiller reflected on a grim scenario that has only worsened in the past few months. "According to the Centers for Disease Control, over 107,000 Americans have died from a drug overdose in just the past 12 months. With cases rising so dramatically, I am proud to represent a company that could make a real difference in bringing those numbers down."
NarcX is now partnering with select pharmacies and government agencies to bring its convenient and low-cost solutions directly to families across the country.
For questions, comments, and more, please contact David Schiller at david@narcx.com
If you have unwanted or unused medications, please visit our website at http://www.narcx.com to find out more.
