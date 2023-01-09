Support Local Journalism

Industry Veteran, Nate Endicott, Joins Enveyo's Leadership Team During Growth Phase

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enveyo, the leading provider of logistics data management, visibility, and shipping optimization software, today announced the recent hire of industry expert, Nate Endicott, to the role of Senior Vice President of Growth. Endicott's more than two decades of global logistics and supply chain experience brings immense knowledge and value to the Enveyo team.


