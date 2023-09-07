National Ability Center

Community celebration to be held on Oct. 7 to commemorate the opening of the McGrath Mountain Center

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the National Ability Center (NAC), a trailblazing nonprofit organization that provides world-class adaptive recreation and outdoor adventures for individuals and families with disabilities, announces the highly anticipated opening of its state-of-the-art accessible facility, the McGrath Mountain Center at Park City Mountain.


