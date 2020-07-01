SALT LAKE CITY, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nav, a service that gives business owners the fastest, easiest and most trusted path to financing, opened another round of the company's Small Business Grant to help provide a U.S. small business owner access to capital needed to grow their business.
"An influx of capital can be life-changing for small businesses," shared Greg Ott, Nav CEO. "Over the last few months we've seen business owners pushed to the limit due to COVID, and now more than ever, business owners need capital to not only grow their business but overcome unprecedented hurdles. We've been proud to offer the Nav Small Business Grant for the last two years, and we're excited to be able to continue offering this opportunity to business owners."
In this round of the grant, Nav will be awarding two monetary prizes — a $10,000 grand prize and a second place grant of $5,000.
The Nav Small Business Grant is open to U.S.-based small businesses that have fewer than 99 employees and have been operating for six months or more. To enter, participants must complete the grant application process, which includes simple steps:
- Signing up for a free Nav account
- Sharing on their business' social media account a challenge they are experiencing and explaining how each prize amount will help them overcome a present hurdle
- Providing direct links to the aforementioned social media posts
Business owners can learn more about Nav's Small Business Grant and view full contest rules at Nav.com/grant.
Since launching in early 2018, Nav has awarded more than $80,000 to businesses across the country, including the most recent $10,000 winner Che Butter Jonez, an Atlanta-based food truck, owned and operated by Detric Fox-Quinlan and Malik Rhasaan.
While it is not required, participants are highly encouraged to watch the videos of past winners like Three Tree Coffee, Junk Star Handcrafted Furniture and Running Dogs Brewery for inspiration on how to craft a winning entry. Additionally, Nav encourages business owners to get creative with their applications and consider using video to capture their business and showcase personality.
The deadline to submit applications for consideration is September 1, 2020.
About Nav
Nav gives business owners the fastest, easiest and most trusted path to financing & SBA funds. The leading Business Financial Management app, Nav hosts a robust marketplace with more than 110 business financing products, and gives business owners free access to personal and business credit reports from major consumer and commercial credit bureaus including Experian, Dun & Bradstreet, Equifax and TransUnion. The marketplace uses a unique, lender-neutral approach to help business owners find the best financing options for their needs. Nav's solution is also leveraged by other business service providers to enhance their customer experience. The company has offices near Silicon Valley, Philadelphia and Salt Lake City. To learn more, visit Nav.com.
CONTACT:
Amanda Triest
Nav PR Manager
atriest@nav.com
801-890-5024