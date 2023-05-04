National Day of Prayer Survey Executive Summary

National Day of Prayer Survey Executive Summary

 By Skylight.org

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

New survey provides unprecedented snapshot of prayer and spiritual practice in America, showing we approach prayer in diverse ways

SALT LAKE CITY, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the country marks National Day of Prayer today, a new study reveals insights about the habits and attitudes Americans have about prayer. The National Day of Prayer Study—commissioned by Skylight and conducted by City Square Associates from April 6 to April 17surveyed a nationally representative sample of adults aged 18-64 about ways they connect with God. Among its findings: while Americans have varied definitions and methods of prayer, those who pray spend an average of 18 minutes praying daily, with nearly half saying they pray on a regular basis.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.