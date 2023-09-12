All of Us Research Program's logo (PRNewsfoto/Montage Marketing Group)

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout this month, Paradigm High School, Sandy Library, Consulado de Mexico, Mana Academy Charter School, and Kearns Public Library will host the All of Us Journey, a traveling educational exhibit that brings the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program to communities across the United States. The Journey features interactive activities, videos, games, quizzes, and more—all designed to demonstrate the power of participation in health research. Interested attendees will learn how they can help shape the future of health for themselves, their families, and their communities for generations to come. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register for the All of Us Research Program during their visit.


