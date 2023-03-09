Support Local Journalism

New turnkey program announced for healthcare professionals

LINDON, Utah, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Laser Systems, LLC, an emerging global leader in the medical device industry - with a focus on photobiomodulation, announced the launch of a new Laser Safety Officer and Laser Technician program. In collaboration with Laser Safety Certification, LLC, a Phoenix, Arizona-based company, Aspen Laser will offer this program to all healthcare professionals. The turnkey "3-in-1" training and certification system has been uniquely designed for owners and operators of Class 3 and Class 4 therapy lasers to meet the Laser Safety requirements of OSHA, ANSI (American National Standards Institute), and the FDA. 


