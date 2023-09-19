youscience-official-logo (PRNewsfoto/YouScience)

 By YouScience

Annual research into educational relevance and post-high school graduation preparedness reveals shifting trends in post-secondary choices, influence factors, and the need for aptitude-based guidance

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YouScience®, the leading technology provider dedicated to solving the skills gap crisis for students and employers, today released the key findings from its second annual national 2023 Post-Graduation Readiness Report. The report underscores a significant trend among high school graduates in the class of 2023, with 55% opting out of the traditional four-year college route. Comparatively, for graduates spanning the 2019-22 classes, this figure stood at 48%, signaling a noteworthy transformation within the education landscape. This paradigm shift highlights a growing sentiment among recent high school graduates, who are increasingly questioning the value of pursuing a conventional four-year college degree and exploring alternative pathways.


