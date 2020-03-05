BLUFF, Utah, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluff Dwellings Resort & Spa will hold its official grand opening on Friday, March 6, 2020 with a reception, Diné dedication, Native American performances, and ribbon cutting ceremony. Special guests in attendance include Ann Leppanen, Mayor of Bluff, David Filfred, Navajo Medicine Man, Jared Berrett, President & CEO of Bluff Dwellings, and Dallin Tait, GM Bluff Dwellings Resort and WILD Expeditions.
Lance Syrett, Board Chair and Vicky Verena, Director of the Utah Office of Tourism "Loved" the property when holding a recent Board of Tourism meeting there. Vicky exclaimed that "the property is exactly what the Utah Office of Tourism was promoting—helping visitors find quality experiences in rural communities to alleviate the strain on over used parks." She was excited to find such wonderful accommodations nestled in the pristine backcountry of Utah, making the visit to this wilderness area much more enjoyable.
Conveniently located on Highway 191, less than two hours south of Moab, Utah, Bluff Dwellings Resort & Spa is a new Native American-inspired luxury lodging property. The four elements (earth, wind, fire, and water) are meticulously present throughout the village which emerges among the towering red rock cliffs. Pueblos, Dwellings, and Teepees make up the 57-room resort. The breathtaking design represents a timeline of Native American habitation from the Nomadic Natives of the past, to the Ancestral Puebloans whose archeological remains have received so much media attention in the creation of the Bears Ears National Monument.
"Bluff Dwellings Resort is about being true to the landscape, the indigenous people, and the surrounding wilderness," explains Jared Berrett, President & CEO, Bluff Dwellings Resort. "Designing, building, and operating the 13-acre cliff-bound property is a true labor of love. We want to share our passion with visitors so they experience nature in a unique way with uncompromising amenities and guest experiences."
Make reservations at www.bluffdwellings.com or (435) 246-4811. See property reviews on Expedia, Trip Advisor, Hotels.com, and Booking.com.
About Bluff Dwellings Resort & Spa
More than five years in the making, Bluff Dwellings Resort & Spa provides outdoor adventurers and enthusiasts with an intimate lodging experience. Each room has a private patio with red rock cliffs jutting into the sky just feet away. Numerous shared public places promote gathering and socializing in the omnipresent landscape. Private dwellings are designed for extended stays with living rooms, full kitchens and private fire features. Rooms are designed for all guest needs including Family dwellings that sleep 8 and triple queen rooms that sleep 6. Amenities are second to none. Evening night sky orientations are loved by families and kids not to mention the beach entry pool, water fall feature, slide, large hot tub, fitness center, and Spa. Let our concierge help you plan your next journey into the four corners.
About WILD Expeditions
WILD Expeditions focus on small, intimate group tours with an emphasis on keeping the wilderness WILD. From moderate white-water rafting expeditions on the San Juan River to canyoneering and hiking, WILD Expeditions will craft a custom tour that will be sure to please you.