LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Mother's Day, Natural Grocers®, America's largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer proudly announces the introduction of four new scented varieties of Natural Grocers® Brand Epsom Salt Bath & Foot Soaks to the company's premium quality house brand. Customers looking to create a spa-like experience at home at an Always Affordable PriceSM, can enjoy Natural Grocers Brand Epsom Salts in four relaxing options: Peppermint Muscle Soak, Lavender Relaxation, Tea Tree Foot Soak and Eucalyptus Everyday Cleanse.  


