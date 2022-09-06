Nature's Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products

 By Nature’s Sunshine

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Jonathon Lanoy to Serve as Interim CFO

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: NATR) (Nature's Sunshine), a leading natural health and wellness company of high-quality herbal and nutritional products, today announced the retirement from the company of its Chief Financial Officer Joseph Baty, effective September 30, 2022. Nature's Sunshine has engaged a leading executive search firm to find its next CFO.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you