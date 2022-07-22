Support Local Journalism

 SALT LAKE CITY , July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Sunshine Products Inc. of Spanish Fork, UT is announcing that it initiated a voluntary recall of two AIVIA Whey Protein & Power Herbs meal replacement products because labels do not declare milk. Customers with a milk allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may experience a serious allergic reaction if they consume the affected product.

