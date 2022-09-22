Support Local Journalism

This partnership will bring Advanced Analytical Intelligence into reach for Mid-Market companies

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator Business Solutions, a leader in supporting early-stage and mid-market companies with innovative SAP cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, today announced a strategic partnership with UBIX Labs, the Advanced Analytics for Business company, to simplify and accelerate the use of easy to consume Advanced Analytics, and Data Science, to boost and accelerate the outcomes delivered by digital transformation.

