...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5 inches
valley floors, 4 to 8 inches benches, Uinta County, and Wasatch
Back, except up to 12 inches Park City. Strong wind gusts will
accompany the frontal passage.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Utah and southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions will impact the early portion
of the Friday morning commute. Strong winds with the front are
likely to also cause areas of blowing and drifting of snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of moderate to heavy snow will push
north to south through northern Utah in the early morning hours
Friday, generally from 2 am to 5 am for most locations. This
band of heavy snowfall will last 1-2 hours in most locations,
with potential to last through 7am at much lower snowfall rates.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.
ROUND ROCK, Texas, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Nelsy Ramirez, a retired educator, a pharmacy owner, a simple yet loving woman, has completed her new book "6 Meses de mi Vida, Dias de Cuarantena y al Final Atrapada": a compelling narrative that presents an inspiring journey of a Venezuelan woman. Here, she looks back on the stories generated from her childhood until the present. Her story is both a comfort and an inspiration.
Ramirez shares, "My book is based on true stories and stories that happened to me through time. Quarantine has allowed me to capture these stories that speak of my childhood to my adult life. They transmit events that happen to us in which we leave our mark, the one they gave us when we were conceived. Since the future depends on the glass with which you look at it for better or for worse or you simply ignore it. And today when for some reason something without a face moved the world, because it made itself felt throughout humanity, it touched impenetrable spheres, because when you open the following pages you will have endless moments, because reality, existence and feeling is so natural that will catch you too."
Published by Page Publishing, Nelsy Ramirez's beautiful tale is a read that can be done in just one sitting. It's a short read that reflects on the reality of life. Certainly, a lot of readers can relate.
Readers who wish to experience lovely work can purchase "6 Meses de mi Vida, Dias de Cuarantena y al Final Atrapada" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
