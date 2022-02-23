SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetDocuments, the world's #1 trusted cloud platform where legal professionals do work, today announced unprecedented growth in 2021. NetDocuments attributes new growth to record performance across all segments around the world as legal professionals leave antiquated on-premises and cloud-hosted systems to adopt a single, proven native cloud document management platform.
In 2021, four Am Law 100-ranked law firms, including Jenner & Block and Vinson & Elkins, have switched to NetDocuments after a meticulous evaluation process. In 2021, 2.4 new customers were added per day, most notably the United States Attorney's Office. NetDocuments now has more than 3,500 customers worldwide.
The company hit a new milestone in compliance and security by achieving FedRAMP Authorization in May. They also renewed comprehensive certifications for ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, and ISO 27701, and received an independent attestation of compliance with applicable HIPAA security and privacy requirements.
While new customers chose NetDocuments at a record pace, existing users embraced the Work Inspired solutions (initially introduced at ILTACON 2020) at a fever pitch, resulting in 72% growth in solution upgrades to customers. Contributing to this success are the addition of a 170-member customer design group focused on user experience and landmark integrations with Microsoft Teams, DocuSign eSignature, and LexisNexis for NetDocuments Highlights. The November acquisition of Afterpattern, a no-code document automation company, brings new opportunities to further enhance these integrated productivity solutions.
"Not only are more firms and law departments dedicated to a 'cloud first' strategy, but the sophistication of our customers is extremely impressive," stated Josh Baxter, NetDocuments CEO. "They are pushing the envelope of what they want to achieve with their document management system, and we are there to give them the platform that enables continual innovation."
Expansion in Australia and across EMEA was underscored by Leeds-based Walker Morris' go-live. In terms of implementations, 502 firms "turned on" their NetDocuments platform in 2021, including Ice Miller and Sullivan & Cromwell.
Records achieved by NetDocuments went beyond new wins and into employee growth – with 150 new hires in 2021, including a 54% increase in female team members, and a cadre of new leadership additions across the engineering, customer care, marketing, and product groups.
