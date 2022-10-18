Support Local Journalism

Customer-first approach and vision for the future of legal work create synergies in forward-looking acquisition

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetDocuments, the most trusted cloud platform where legal professionals do their best work, today announced it has acquired Worldox, a global document management system (DMS) provider that has helped shape the legal technology landscape for more than 30 years.

