Customer-first approach and vision for the future of legal work create synergies in forward-looking acquisition
LEHI, Utah, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetDocuments, the most trusted cloud platform where legal professionals do their best work, today announced it has acquired Worldox, a global document management system (DMS) provider that has helped shape the legal technology landscape for more than 30 years.
Leadership from both organizations identified a customer-first approach and vision for the future as key synergies that will align customers for success as they move to future-proof their firms with the leading cloud DMS in the industry.
"We are thrilled to welcome Worldox customers, partners, and employees to NetDocuments, and look forward to building upon the strong relationships established by the Worldox team," stated Josh Baxter, CEO of NetDocuments. "Going forward, our focus will be integrating Worldox customers onto our cutting-edge platform at their own pace, while delivering on our commitment to all of our customers through continual innovation on the NetDocuments platform."
This acquisition comes following NetDocuments' latest product launch of PatternBuilder, a document and workflow automation tool which uniquely combines a rich DMS experience with inherited security capabilities and advanced legal automation technologies. Law firms and legal teams on the NetDocuments cloud platform are well-positioned to take advantage of solutions like this that address their biggest document organization, collaboration, automation, and governance challenges.
Rebecca Sattin, Co-CEO and CIO at Worldox commented, "Industry trends among law firms and legal teams reflect a prevailing cloud-first strategy and the desire to future-proof their organizations with platforms that can deliver a wide variety of tools, seamlessly connect to other technologies, and scale with their needs. NetDocuments' proven ability to support these capabilities coupled with their commitment to innovating new, customer-inspired solutions made the combining of our organizations a win-win for customers, partners, employees, and the legal industry as a whole."
Worldox, a NetDocuments company, will continue to operate uninterrupted and customers can expect informational webinars to answer questions about this exciting step in enabling even more legal professionals to do their very best work. Current Worldox customers may call (844) 638-3696 or email to experiencespecialists@netdocuments.com to connect with an Experience Specialist directly, or visit the website to learn more.
