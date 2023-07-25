Support Local Journalism

ndMAX introduces AI-powered solutions that address a range of legal workflows securely inside NetDocuments, helping legal professionals responsibly adopt generative AI technology. PatternBuilder MAX, the first product in the ndMAX AI suite, is in full production with select customers and will be widely available in Q3 2023.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetDocuments, a trusted native cloud content management and productivity platform that helps legal professionals do their best work, has released ndMAX, a series of generative AI-powered products designed to streamline the entire legal workflow. Thoughtfully embedded throughout the NetDocuments platform, ndMAX enables law firms and legal teams to securely and responsibly apply cutting-edge AI to their own documents and data in order to extract business intelligence and generate novel content.


