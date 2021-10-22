SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetDocuments, the leading cloud content management platform where legal professionals do work, will be hosting its Inspire virtual conference November 2-4th. Complementary registration is open to all legal professionals thru October 27th. Inspire celebrates customer and partner success and features interactive product sessions, office hours with subject-matter experts, insightful keynotes, and content that will be broadcast around the world.
In 2020, NetDocuments launched Work Inspired to describe the "why" behind NetDocuments – and illustrate how its helping teams work inspired with greater productivity, collaboration, and security. At ILTACON 2021, the NetDocuments team described its trajectory and how customers are powering their business with the cloud platform. And now, Inspire 2021 will capture the power of Work Inspired with intentional innovation– innovation that you can depend on. Innovation that is inspired by how legal teams operate around the world.
November 2nd (Day one) will focus on the corporate keynote with business and product updates, shared customer stories, the celebration of the inaugural NetDocuments Hackathon winners, and an expanded Customer Award showcase. November 3 (day two) will feature "Story Time" with Alvin Tedjamulia and highlight the NetDocuments Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, known for his infamous keynote sessions. The day also includes executive chats and an exclusive legal media Q&A. November 4th (day Three), is all about partner-powered innovation and how NetDocuments' expansive partner ecosystem has enriched the NetDocuments platform and customer experience, particularly over the past several years. The event will conclude with the second annual Partner Awards presentation.
With more than a week left before the conference begins, Inspire 2021 attendance has already surpassed previous records with total global registration expected at 1,200+. The days of marathon-length virtual conference sessions are over … at least at Inspire. Every day features four hours of professional content delivered during various time zones to accommodate our diverse global network of customers, partners, and prospects.
Inspire 2021 highlights include:
- NetDocuments Hackathon: This inaugural Hackathon features unique integration possibilities between NetDocuments and Microsoft Power Automate. Power Automate is Microsoft's fastest growing cloud integration platform. The hackathon response was fantastic, with fourteen teams competing. Teams spent six weeks developing the solutions to solve real-world problems like matter open workflow, docketing and other self-service solutions. Submissions were focused on practical problems. The top five finalists will receive donations to charities of their choice. Winners of NetDocuments' inaugural Hackathon will be announced on November 2nd.
- NetDocuments Customer Awards: In addition to Customer Zero, first awarded in 2019, NetDocuments will recognize a Security Champion; Adoption Hero; Integration Maven; Legal Project Management Champion, and Business Expansion.
- NetDocuments Partner Awards: In this second annual awards program, the NetDocuments team recognizes the partner ecosystem's dedication to NetDocuments customers across all business and global segments, ISV channel excellence, and implementation partner of the year.
- NetDocuments Blueprint Series: Focused on practical solutions to common problems, the Blueprint Series debuts at Inspire with three sessions: how to do closing rights ; how to do litigation workflows right; and, how to do information security right.
- Dependable Innovation Customer Stories: From the perspective of the customer, learn about real-world application of NetDocuments.
"We are thrilled to be showcasing the many flavors of innovation our customers and partners have developed leveraging the NetDocuments platform," stated NetDocuments CEO Josh Baxter. "While we see examples of their creativity and innovation all year, it is rewarding to share their results with the entire NetDocuments community. Speaking of innovation, our inaugural Hackathon has yielded some amazing NetDocuments Microsoft Power Automate solutions and we can't wait to recognize the winners."
