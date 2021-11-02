SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetDocuments, the leading cloud content management platform where legal professionals do work, today kicked off its Inspire virtual conference, with several product updates showcasing deeper Microsoft integrations and the organization's long-term vision of how the combined products mutually benefit their customers. In addition, NetDocuments demonstrated practical solutions delivered by customers and partners as part of its inaugural Microsoft Power Automate and NetDocuments Hackathon contest.
NetDocuments firmly believes efficiency exists when productivity is built directly into core workflows, and this is on display at Inspire. Specifics to be showcased this week include:
- "Single Pane of Glass" Experience with M365: While users can easily save emails to the right location using NetDocuments predictive filing today, this M365 integration will be expanded to showcase even more NetDocuments' capabilities, including related tasks, documents, and much more. Users will even be able to create new tasks in a matter directly from Outlook and have all of those tasks saved to their Outlook calendar.
- MS Teams Integration with ChatLink: To help manage the growing content sprawl that can happen in Teams, ChatLink will provide sync capability to ensure the matter file in NetDocuments stays up-to-date with content being added to Teams.
- Microsoft Cloud Access Security (MCAS) and Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) Integration: This update extends existing security and provides greater flexibility with law firm and corporate governance strategies. NetDocuments' integration with MIP allows firm-managed Sensitivity Labels and Policies to be applied to documents. These Labels and Policies are embedded as metadata and travel with the document, where travel is permitted.
- Power Automate Innovations: The 2021 Hackathon features unique integration possibilities between NetDocuments and Microsoft Power Automate and included 23 teams, seven partners, and 16 customers, including five submissions from Orrick. Presented solutions included embedding docketing calendars; changing workspace access; retention policies; new workspace creation; and precedent management. The top five winners will be announced at the end of Day One of Inspire.
Inspire attendees can learn more about these product enhancements and upcoming releases in the Inspired Innovation Roadmap session on Wednesday, November 3 or during "Coffee Hour" with the Product team on Day Three. Attendees can also tune into an exclusive trends and insights-themed interview with Alan Gibson –– one of the NetDocuments Hackathon judges, and the Director of Legal & Compliance Innovation at Microsoft.
"While we continue the journey to help legal professionals do their best work, we are always looking for new technology that will accelerate this path forward. Inspire is all about sharing our new solutions, demonstrating how our customers are using them, and highlighting partners working hand-in-hand to increase our customers' value in their platform investment," stated NetDocuments CEO, Josh Baxter.
NetDocuments also expanded its partnership with Microsoft by leveraging Azure to deliver the first FedRAMP-authorized legal document management system in the cloud. This demonstrated not only the versatility of NetDocuments' technology in moving to a public cloud, but also its commitment to the highest security and compliance standards, as demanded by FedRamp regulations.
"One way we've made our products easier to use while meeting users where they work is through our 'AI2' initiative: Attorney-Inspired Innovation," commented Dan Hauck, NetDocuments Chief Product Officer. "Our design team has connected with nearly 300 end users, administrators, and implementation partners in the last 12 months to reimagine how our customers do work. The fruits of that collaboration are on full display at Inspire with product demonstrations, customer case studies, and partner collaboration efforts."
Inspire is all about showcasing new products and celebrating customer and partner-powered innovation. Recent productivity enhancements, including NetDocuments' DocuSign eSignature integration as well as Highlights powered by LexisNexis, have received tremendous positive customer feedback based on the efficiencies they deliver. All will be on display at Inspire.
For more information about Inspire 2021, please visit https://www.netdocuments.com/inspire.
Media Contact
Jobst Elster, NetDocuments, 8504594947, elster@envisionagency.com
SOURCE NetDocuments