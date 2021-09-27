SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetDocuments, the foundational content management platform for legal professionals, today introduced its integration with DocuSign eSignature, which combines the governance and security of NetDocuments with the power of eSignature to deliver a natively integrated, seamless solution for users when sending, receiving, and tracking e-signatures.
As many business and law firms learned to adjust to working remotely during the pandemic, the use of electronic signatures has dramatically accelerated. With NetDocuments' integration with eSignature, users can harness the power of the world's #1 e-signature solution that's built into NetDocuments, so they can easily send, receive, and track e-signatures for documents as part of their standard workflow. This new product integration results in greater productivity and accelerated agreement completion for transactions, NDAs, employment-related documents, and corporate contracts, among others, all inside the NetDocuments platform. Customer documents start in NetDocuments and end in NetDocuments. The direct, 'NetDocuments to eSignature' integration removes any middleware or additional third-party software and related costs.
"Our vision is to deliver a seamless productivity experience for legal professionals," stated Dan Hauck, NetDocuments' Chief Product Officer. "Before our DocuSign eSignature integration, collecting e-signatures meant bouncing between applications, downloading extra copies of documents and managing additional governance concerns. Today, law firms and law departments can facilitate electronic signatures with eSignature directly from the single source of truth for their content: NetDocuments."
NetDocuments' integration with DocuSign provides NetDocuments customers with key benefits including:
- Automating Processes: Users can easily send, receive, and track e-signatures on documents inside NetDocuments— no printing, scanning, or exporting necessary. And because it's so intuitive, no extra training is needed for internal or external users.
- Maintaining Security & Governance: Users do not have to download a local copy of a document, reducing governance or retention issues. Confidential documents stay under the organization's control.
- Requesting and Tracking Signatures: Users can efficiently mark areas of a document for signature and send signature requests, providing full visibility into the process with easy status tracking and activity notifications — all within NetDocuments.
- Automating the Final Product: Once all signatures are obtained, a new document is automatically uploaded to NetDocuments with all signatures included. Users can then choose whether the executed document should replace the official unsigned version or select a new location to save the final copy.
"We are thrilled to partner to bring DocuSign eSignature's leading functionality to NetDocuments' workspace," said Robin Joy SVP, Global Alliances & Partner Development, DocuSign. "This eSignature integration allows our joint customers in the legal space to streamline, automate their agreement processes and do business faster."
NetDocuments and DocuSign worked with a number of joint customers using eSignature during integration development, including Baker Donelson, Dickinson Wright, and Foley & Lardner. "It makes a difference when you have a native integration between two solutions like NetDocuments and DocuSign eSignature," stated Charlotte M. Logullo, Director, Practice Solutions & Research with Foley & Lardner LLP. "Our firm members will be able to originate the signature workflow in NetDocuments and follow-it all the way through while not losing any eSignature functionality, efficiency or security. I can see where this integration will provide tremendous efficiency and ease of use."
"We are extremely excited to partner with DocuSign eSignature and offer NetDocuments customers and their clients streamlined signature workflow," stated Reza Parsia, VP, Strategic Partner Management.
NetDocuments CPO Hauck concluded: "One of the biggest changes within the last 18 months is undoubtedly the ability to work anywhere, and now, execute digitally with tools like NetDocuments integrated natively with DocuSign eSignature. That's why we are so thrilled about this combination and what it enables our customers to do on the NetDocuments platform."
For more information, please click here. Additionally, NetDocuments, DocuSign and mutual law firm customer, Kutak Rock, are hosting an ILTA webinar on October 4th to discuss the native integration and its real-world application. Click here to register.
