Back-to-back annual recognition attributed to laser-focus on customer innovation and commitment to service and product excellence

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that NetDocuments, the world's #1 trusted cloud platform where legal professionals do their best work, is for the second consecutive year included on its Inc. 5000 list, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Inc. 5000 provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.


