First-time recognition attributed to laser-focus on practical innovation and commitment to customer success

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that NetDocuments, the world's #1 trusted cloud platform where legal professionals do work, is included on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list, with NetDocuments' inaugural inclusion, represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

