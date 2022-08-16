First-time recognition attributed to laser-focus on practical innovation and commitment to customer success
NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that NetDocuments, the world's #1 trusted cloud platform where legal professionals do work, is included on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list, with NetDocuments' inaugural inclusion, represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"Our company journey and growth are directly attributed to the success of our customers," stated Josh Baxter, NetDocuments CEO. "Today's modern organizations are looking to consistently accelerate their business, and they are pushing their technology providers to collaborate in executing their goals. NetDocuments is committed to helping our customers solve their most complex challenges, innovate while remaining compliant, and deliver their best work. This type of partnership ensures we continually win together."
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but they have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the US, in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."
This recognition reflects the company's continued momentum after over a dozen recent accolades for having impactful executive leaders and being a local and national 'best/top places to work.'
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
More details about NetDocuments' Inc. 5000 journey can be viewed here.