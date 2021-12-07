SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetDocuments, the leading cloud content management platform where legal professionals do work, was named as a Niche Player in the *2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms (CSP). NetDocuments was evaluated as one of 18 vendors in the market and was recognized based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute.
As a Niche Player in the Magic Quadrant for CSPs, per Gartner, NetDocuments "must indicate significant market presence that elevates them above other vendors not included in the research. Gartner defines content services platforms (CSPs) as the foundational component in an organization for the management and use of content. CSPs provide a way for employees to retrieve and work with content in a modern, seamless way across devices and organizational boundaries. As such, they are a core component of any organization's digital workplace strategy."
"NetDocuments has the technology, the vision and the partnership that continues to accelerate our customers' business," stated Dan Hauck, Chief Product officer, NetDocuments. "The completeness of vision and our ability to execute on new –– exclusively cloud-first –– innovations are further proof points of our dedication to deliver dependable innovation to the market."
NetDocuments' deep, native integrations with Microsoft (recently highlighted during the NetDocuments Inspire conference as well as its Microsoft Power Automate-focused Hackathon), increasingly attract customers to the cloud platform. In a marketplace where providers are playing catch-up to offer law firms and legal departments proven cloud solutions, NetDocuments delivers an undeniable value proposition based on its true cloud-native, multi-tenant platform.
According to Gartner, "Organizations are increasingly looking to consolidate their content services portfolio using cloud-based services that are simple to deploy, configure and operate. Vendors are responding with increasing SaaS capabilities. This increased importance of true cloud solutions is reflected in our market analysis this year. Application leaders should use this report to select the right CSP for their content services strategy."
For more details on today's announcement, please read the NetDocuments blog. You can also download the Gartner Magic Quadrant report.
*Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Services Platforms, Michael Woodbridge, Marko Sillanpaa, Lane Severson, Tim Nelms, 18 October 2021.
