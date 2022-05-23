"Black Man, White Man" opens the door to conversations between children and adults regarding racial equality and respectful interaction
HEBER CITY, Utah, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In "Black Man, White Man," author Karla J. Cox has a simple and easy-to-understand approach to racial injustice and equality that young children will be able to easily comprehend. She hopes that children and parents will read this book together, encouraging questions and further education on these important topics at a young age.
Throughout the book, Cox maps out the manner by which people of all races can come together and embrace their similarities and differences in an uncomplicated way. The story plants the seed for children to wonder, ask questions and learn.
The author was inspired by a friend, who was speaking at a rally for equality and said, "Continue these conversations." Cox had the idea to write a children's book because "children are open-minded and eager to learn." She hopes that parents will ask children their thoughts on the book and fill in any gaps.
Cox aims to teach that listening and working to understand other individuals is immeasurably important regardless of race, background, culture, religion or other factors.
"I am passionate about teaching children that all humans are brothers and sisters, loved by the same God," Cox said. "I want everyone to know that having kindness in their hearts now can mend the damage of the past."
Karla J. Cox was born and raised in rural America. While attending college, she met her husband of 45 years; the couple raised seven children in Utah and North Dakota. As a career mom, Cox also coached preschool gymnastics, taught in K-12 public schools and religion classes to teens and young adults. As the writer and editor of a small-town newspaper, she addressed many Native American issues on the checkerboard reservation where she grew up. Cox also has experience in radio news and freelance journalism.
