Craig Peterson, co-founder of Digital DataComm, an IT services company with locations in Utah and Colorado, has recently released a new book to assist medical practices to pass any HIPAA audit without being penalized.

OREM, Utah, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Craig Peterson, owner and co-founder of Digital DataComm, an IT services company serving medical practices in Utah and Colorado, has recently released a new book ensuring your medical practice is best prepared to pass any HIPAA audit without being penalized. The book, Compliance Made Easy…What The Top Cyber Security Specialists Do To Accelerate HIPAA Compliance, describes common violations and how to avoid paying expensive fines.


