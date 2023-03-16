Craig Peterson, co-founder of Digital DataComm, an IT services company with locations in Utah and Colorado, has recently released a new book to assist medical practices to pass any HIPAA audit without being penalized.
OREM, Utah, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Craig Peterson, owner and co-founder of Digital DataComm, an IT services company serving medical practices in Utah and Colorado, has recently released a new book ensuring your medical practice is best prepared to pass any HIPAA audit without being penalized. The book, Compliance Made Easy…What The Top Cyber Security Specialists Do To Accelerate HIPAA Compliance, describes common violations and how to avoid paying expensive fines.
"We want to ensure your employees embrace compliance and security," says Craig Peterson, Chief Executive Officer for Digital DataComm. "Any company that holds health information should create a compliance culture in their workplace immediately. This alone can save your company from painful financial settlements and penalties."
This book is going to reveal to you exactly how to make sure your medical practice is fully compliant with HIPAA standards, and if it isn't…
You'll also learn exactly what you can put in place immediately to prevent those things from crippling your organization. For more information about Compliance Made Easy…What The Top Cyber Security Specialists Do To Accelerate HIPAA Compliance, or to purchase copies of the book, please visit https://www.ddcit.com/hipaa-pre/ or contact Digital DataComm at (385) 482-1401.
About the Author
A Utah native, Craig Peterson gained a passion for computers at an early age. Peterson spent more than 20 years in the business enterprise world running corporate IT, data center operations, compliance, and security. Digital DataComm was founded in 2002, by Craig Peterson and Robert Vladimiroff, after seeing the need to bring affordable enterprise-level security, stability, and reliability of enterprise solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. Craig and his team specialize in helping medical, educational, financial, legal, commercial, and manufacturing sectors. Digital DataComm works with small to large businesses, protecting them from cybercrime and guiding customers to align with HIPAA, SOC Reports, PCI-DSS and other compliance standards.
