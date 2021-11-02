LEHI, Utah, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Megan McCarthy, in her latest publication "Healing Within, Loving Throughout" (published by Balboa Press), invites readers on a transformative journey that will help them move forward in life and become the magnificent beings that they are meant to be.
This self-improvement book offers a practical guide filled with examples and tools for individuals who are new to personal development. Here, the author uses her experiences, and of those around her, as examples to illustrate how the victim mentality happens, why it happens and how to prevent it from occurring again. The examples provided in this guide helps others shed the old wounds so that they can become the magnificent soul they are.
"We have so much negativity surrounding us today that we all need tools and guidance to stay on a positive path," McCarthy states. "This book is a step-by-step guide offering strategies to overcome experiences that have taken your life hostage. From a victim to an unstoppable warrior that is worthy of receiving all that is good. This is not a one-time read. This is a book with a plan."
"Healing Within, Loving Throughout" can be used by individuals exploring the subject of personal development, both beginners and advanced. To purchase a copy of the book, visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/817062-healing-within-loving-throughout.
"Healing Within, Loving Throughout"
By Megan McCarthy
Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 98 pages | ISBN 9781982267414
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 98 pages | ISBN 9781982267391
E-Book | 98 pages | ISBN 9781982267407
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Megan McCarthy was born and raised in Palmer, Alaska, but now resides in Utah with her husband and children. Her personal development journey allowed McCarthy to evolve into doing things that made her uncomfortable but continues to reward her in so many ways. Working with others and helping them find themselves is one of her great passions. Her love for cooking up new recipes allowed her to create a cookbook to share with others, which continues to bring out her creativity. McCarthy loves to have fun and bring the laughter to wherever she goes. She absolutely loves Christmas and will decorate as early as possible bringing the roll of the eyes and laughter from her family and friends. The feeling around Christmas is one of her greatest joys. Some of her hobbies include: making as many memories as possible no matter the occasion, BBQs with family and friends, camping, kayaking, jet skiing, helping others, outdoor fun and traveling. Just doing something while always saying "more the merrier" is who she is.
Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.
Media Contact
Marketing Services, Balboa Press, 844-682-1282, pressreleases@balboapress.com
SOURCE Balboa Press